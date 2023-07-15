Hazy skies continue Sunday; Limited rain chances next week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet night is ahead for the region tonight, but air quality will remain poor through the weekend. Overnight, temperatures will be in the mid-50s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be breezy at times out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Air Quality alert until Noon Sunday
Air Quality alert until Noon Sunday(KTTC)

Poor air quality continues Sunday with air quality levels reaching the orange category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect for all of southeast Minnesota until Noon Sunday. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Air quality forecast
Air quality forecast(KTTC)

Improved air quality is expected by early next week along with seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly to partly sunny skies are on tap for Monday and Tuesday with stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday.

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances(KTTC)

Dry conditions and sunshine continue into the late week with highs in the 80s.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

