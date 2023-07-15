Grant money given to 35 communities to manage Emerald Ash Borer

(Photo credit: Wisconsin DNR)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – This week, the Minnesota DNR awarded $2.4M in grant money to 35 communities in Minnesota to help manage the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer, or EAB. First detected in the state almost 15 years ago, the EAB has slowly spread into dozens of communities around the state.

Minnesota’s thriving ash tree population has proven an efficient vector for the insect, with no natural resistance to the non-native species.

“They make up 40 to 60 percent of the trees in some of our communities,” said Emma Schultz with the Minnesota DNR, “[that] represents a huge budgetary constraint if and when their trees become infested with Emerald Ash Borer.”

Schultz said managing and controlling the EAB can cost a lot of money, especially in smaller communities. The grant money from the DNR will in theory help out with key management programs.

“Funding like this is really critical to meet those communities where they’re at, and to help them along their path of community forest management,” she said.

The funding will be used to do things like diversifying the local foliage, removing impacted wood and trees, and creating inventory plans for trees in each awarded community.

“Our main focus is preparing our state forests and our wildlife lands for the eventual impact of the Emerald Ash Borer,” said Brian Schwingle, also with the Minnesota DNR.

Schwingle said there’s no way to get rid of the EAB, but the grant program and other funding can encourage communities to dampen it’s impact.

“If we’re able to diversify our forests, with a wide variety of native tree species that buffers the eventual impact that a changing climate can have, or an invasive species like emerald ash borer,” he said.

Click on the following links for information on where the Emerald Ash Borer can be found and information on how to report a new EAB sighting.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City
Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City
One person drowned at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea
Albert Lea man drowned in Fountain Lake
Warren Williams at Eagle Store
Longtime downtown business owner celebrates 93rd birthday
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
New Park and Ride Facility
New park and ride facility coming to Northwest Rochester

Latest News

Celebrating at the History Center Museum
Celebrating KTTC’s past at the History Center of Olmsted County
KTTC exhibit
KTTC 70th Anniversary exhibit opens at the History Center of Olmsted County
Altura struck by rare hailstorm
Altura suffered significant damage from rare hailstorm
Pro Motor Cross Championship heading to Spring Creek MX Park
Pro Motor Cross Championship heading to Spring Creek MX Park