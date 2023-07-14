Typical July warmth with isolated showers this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures are climbing to typical July levels today while spotty rain showers are developing in the area ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect isolated showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Unlike the last couple of days, severe weather won’t be a concern today, however. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a westerly breeze.

We'll have filtered sunshine across the area this afternoon with isolated showers and a few stray thunderstorms on the map. High temps will be in the mid-80s. (KTTC)

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for our Minnesota counties throughout the day as smoke from Canadian wildfires will again drift into the region. The Air Quality Alert will be in effect until 3 PM Saturday.

Our air quality will deteriorate as wildfire smoke from Canada moves into the area over the next day or so. (KTTC)

The air quality will improve in our area by Sunday. (KTTC)

A few thunderstorms will continue to impact the area this evening until just after sunset. We’ll have partly cloudy skies in the area overnight, and temperatures will fall into the low 60s.

Saturday will be bright and pleasant with a little less humidity in the air and a chance for a few stray showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a northwest breeze.

There will be isolated thunderstorms in the early early in the weekend and then in the middle of next week. (KTTC)

We’ll round out the weekend on a sunny and comfortable note. Expect a mostly sunny day with dry, crisp air in the area and an improvement in the air quality thanks to the passage of a cold front through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a gusty westerly breeze.

After a mild Monday that will feature sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s, warmer air will begin to build into the region toward the middle of the week. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s next Tuesday with mid-80s in store for Wednesday. Isolate thunderstorms will be possible during the day, making that the best chance of rain in the upcoming week.

There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Saturday with another chance in the middle of the upcoming week. High temps will be typical for this time of the year. (KTTC)

Beyond that, temperatures will cool to the low 80s with mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week and the following weekend.

After a seasonably mild weekend, temps will warm to the mid-80s through much of next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Friday, July 14, 2023. Bright, warm sunshine will be the rule today with isolated showers in a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Great weather for wearing my collie tie! There will be a chance for a few sparse showers and storms Saturday afternoon again. The weekend looks bright and pleasant for the most part, though, with high temperatures close to 80°. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota #tgif ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.