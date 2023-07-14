Typical July warmth with isolated showers this weekend
High temps will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s for the next week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures are climbing to typical July levels today while spotty rain showers are developing in the area ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect isolated showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Unlike the last couple of days, severe weather won’t be a concern today, however. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a westerly breeze.
An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for our Minnesota counties throughout the day as smoke from Canadian wildfires will again drift into the region. The Air Quality Alert will be in effect until 3 PM Saturday.
A few thunderstorms will continue to impact the area this evening until just after sunset. We’ll have partly cloudy skies in the area overnight, and temperatures will fall into the low 60s.
Saturday will be bright and pleasant with a little less humidity in the air and a chance for a few stray showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a northwest breeze.
We’ll round out the weekend on a sunny and comfortable note. Expect a mostly sunny day with dry, crisp air in the area and an improvement in the air quality thanks to the passage of a cold front through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a gusty westerly breeze.
After a mild Monday that will feature sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s, warmer air will begin to build into the region toward the middle of the week. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s next Tuesday with mid-80s in store for Wednesday. Isolate thunderstorms will be possible during the day, making that the best chance of rain in the upcoming week.
Beyond that, temperatures will cool to the low 80s with mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week and the following weekend.
