Pro Motor Cross Championship heading to Spring Creek MX Park
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILLVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Fans of motocross will have a chance to attend the Pro Motor Cross Championship taking place at Spring Creek MX Park.

Saturday July 15 is the all-day event with practices running from eight to noon with opening ceremonies to follow at 12:30 p.m.

If you would like more information, check out their website here.

