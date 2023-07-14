Olmsted County Passport Office experiencing passport processing delays

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are in the middle of a busy summer travel season.

But some people are going nowhere fast because there is a massive backlog of processing passport applications.

The Olmsted County passport office is also experiencing these delays.

Folks looking to travel can expect to wait at least 10-13 weeks to get a routine passport, and expedited passports have about a 7-9 week wait.

That timeline is the time it takes for the state office to receive the paperwork, not the county office, so it could take an additional week on top of the expected wait time.

The Olmsted County office has seen an influx in passport renewals and applications since the beginning of the year and it isn’t slowing down.

“We had over 700 passport requests in the month of January. We haven’t had that high since January of 2020. On average we do between right around 500 each month in passport processing,” Olmsted County property, records and licensing director Mary Blair-Hoeft said.

Passport experts recommend to apply as far in advanced as possible, even 20 weeks before you’re set to go. At Olmsted County, passport office employees strongly encourage folks to sign up for a time slot to come in for passport processing.

