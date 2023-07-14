KTTC 70th Anniversary exhibit opens at the History Center of Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The KTTC 70th Anniversary exhibit opens on Saturday at the History Center of Olmsted County.

The exhibit captures all of the stories and work KTTC has done over the past 7 decades.

There is an anchor desk where people can embrace their inner anchor, a video of our 70th Anniversary Special where we look back on decades of news stories, and other items and photos from KTTC.

The exhibit is up until next January. We will also be changing out the item in the exhibit throughout the year.

Admission to the History Center is free all summer long. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

