Isolated storms early in the weekend; typical summer warmth is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm and humid air continues to linger in the region today ahead of a cold front that is approaching from the northwest. We’re going to enjoy abundant sunshine for most of the day, but there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms moving through the area in the afternoon hours. Unlike the last couple of days, severe weather won’t be a concern today, however. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a westerly breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening with high temps in the 80s. (KTTC)

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for our Minnesota counties throughout the day as smoke from Canadian wildfires will again drift into the region. The Air Quality Alert will be in effect until 3 PM Saturday.

Stay showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. Isolated storms will continue to impact the area until after sunset this evening. (KTTC)

A few thunderstorms will continue to impact the area this evening until just after sunset. We’ll have partly cloudy skies in the area overnight, and temperatures will fall into the low 60s.

Saturday will be bright and pleasant with a little less humidity in the air and a chance for a few stray showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a northwest breeze.

The air quality will deteriorate today and remain unhealthy for many people because of the presence of smoke from Canadian wildfires. (KTTC)

The air quality will improve in our area by Sunday. (KTTC)

We’ll round out the weekend on a sunny and comfortable note. Expect a mostly sunny day with dry, crisp air in the area and an improvement in the air quality thanks to the passage of a cold front through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a gusty westerly breeze.

There will be isolated thunderstorms in the early early in the weekend and then in the middle of next week. (KTTC)

After a mild Monday that will feature sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s, warmer air will begin to build into the region toward the middle of the week. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s next Tuesday with mid-80s in store for Wednesday. Isolate thunderstorms will be possible during the day, making that the best chance of rain in the upcoming week.

There will be chances for isolated thunderstorms early in the weekend with seasonably warm conditions in the area for several days ahead. (KTTC)

Beyond that temperatures will cool to the low 80s with mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week and the following weekend.

After a seasonably mild weekend, temps will warm to the mid-80s through much of next week. (KTTC)

