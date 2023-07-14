Hazy skies return; Limited rain chances ahead

Smoky skies are likely this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking the return of smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires this weekend. Smoke and haze could be thick at times on Saturday.

Surface smoke
Surface smoke(KTTC)

Surface smoke models are indicating that thick smoke could return to SE MN and NE IA by Saturday afternoon. A cold front will move through Saturday evening, which should help conditions slightly by Sunday afternoon.

Air quality forecast
Air quality forecast(KTTC)

The air quality forecast is expected to reach the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on Saturday and Sunday. It might be possible for the air quality to reach into the red, “unhealthy for everyone” Saturday afternoon and evening.

Air quality alert
Air quality alert(KTTC)

An Air Quality Alert is in place until 12 p.m. Sunday for all of SE MN.

Precip outlook
Precip outlook(KTTC)

Rain chances will continue to be pretty limited over the next 5-7 days. Stray storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and we’ll see an isolated chance of storms next Wednesday.

Latest Drought Monitor
Latest Drought Monitor(KTTC)

Severe drought conditions continue across all of Olmsted and into Dodge, Fillmore, Winona, Wabasha, and Mower Counties. Severe drought conditions are now in Chickasaw and Floyd Counties too.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person drowned at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea
Albert Lea man drowned in Fountain Lake
Warren Williams at Eagle Store
Longtime downtown business owner celebrates 93rd birthday
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
New Park and Ride Facility
New park and ride facility coming to Northwest Rochester
Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages
Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Typical July warmth with isolated showers this weekend
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Friday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Isolated storms early in the weekend; typical summer warmth is ahead
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Friday Morning Weather