Hazy skies return; Limited rain chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking the return of smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires this weekend. Smoke and haze could be thick at times on Saturday.

Surface smoke (KTTC)

Surface smoke models are indicating that thick smoke could return to SE MN and NE IA by Saturday afternoon. A cold front will move through Saturday evening, which should help conditions slightly by Sunday afternoon.

Air quality forecast (KTTC)

The air quality forecast is expected to reach the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on Saturday and Sunday. It might be possible for the air quality to reach into the red, “unhealthy for everyone” Saturday afternoon and evening.

Air quality alert (KTTC)

An Air Quality Alert is in place until 12 p.m. Sunday for all of SE MN.

Precip outlook (KTTC)

Rain chances will continue to be pretty limited over the next 5-7 days. Stray storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and we’ll see an isolated chance of storms next Wednesday.

Latest Drought Monitor (KTTC)

Severe drought conditions continue across all of Olmsted and into Dodge, Fillmore, Winona, Wabasha, and Mower Counties. Severe drought conditions are now in Chickasaw and Floyd Counties too.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

