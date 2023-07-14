Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City

Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City
Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – There was a fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 63 in Lake City Friday afternoon, according to Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no information at this time on the cause of the accident or identity of the person killed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation 511 map shows Highway 63 closed between T-613 and Orchard Lane as of 12:33 p.m. due to the crash. A detour is in operation.

Stay with KTTC for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person drowned at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea
Albert Lea man drowned in Fountain Lake
Warren Williams at Eagle Store
Longtime downtown business owner celebrates 93rd birthday
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
New Park and Ride Facility
New park and ride facility coming to Northwest Rochester
Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages
Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages

Latest News

Olmsted County passport delays
Mason City Police Department
Mason City Police Department identify human remains found
Passport
Olmsted County Passport Office experiencing passport processing delays
KTTC through the years 1983-1992