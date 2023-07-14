Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – There was a fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 63 in Lake City Friday afternoon, according to Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no information at this time on the cause of the accident or identity of the person killed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation 511 map shows Highway 63 closed between T-613 and Orchard Lane as of 12:33 p.m. due to the crash. A detour is in operation.

