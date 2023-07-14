Empower Treatment Center held Grand Reopening event

Grand Reopening of Empower Treatment Center
Grand Reopening of Empower Treatment Center(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Empower Treatment Center in Northwest Rochester had a Grand Reopening Friday morning.

Empower is a dual-diagnosis treatment facility which offers services for both mental health and chemical dependency.

The grand reopening had Corona’s Tacos for lunch, music, a facility tour and a prize giveaway for supporters.

The treatment center first opened its door back in 1998 and opened again today after a remodel.

Empower’s owners Buddy and Jennifer Donaldson both graduated from the facility themselves over 15 years ago.

They say the remodel brought added and expanded treatment programs, including a new domestic violence program.

They also say they want to change the questions revolving around addiction treatment, and form new connections in the community.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person drowned at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea
Albert Lea man drowned in Fountain Lake
Warren Williams at Eagle Store
Longtime downtown business owner celebrates 93rd birthday
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
New Park and Ride Facility
New park and ride facility coming to Northwest Rochester
Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages
Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages

Latest News

History center exhibit at KTTC
KTTC exhibit
KTTC 70th Anniversary exhibit opens at the History Center of Olmsted County
Rare hailstorm struck Altura
Altura suffered significant damage from rare hailstorm
Pro Motor Cross Championship heading to Spring Creek MX Park
Pro Motor Cross Championship heading to Spring Creek MX Park