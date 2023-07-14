Empower Treatment Center held Grand Reopening event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Empower Treatment Center in Northwest Rochester had a Grand Reopening Friday morning.

Empower is a dual-diagnosis treatment facility which offers services for both mental health and chemical dependency.

The grand reopening had Corona’s Tacos for lunch, music, a facility tour and a prize giveaway for supporters.

The treatment center first opened its door back in 1998 and opened again today after a remodel.

Empower’s owners Buddy and Jennifer Donaldson both graduated from the facility themselves over 15 years ago.

They say the remodel brought added and expanded treatment programs, including a new domestic violence program.

They also say they want to change the questions revolving around addiction treatment, and form new connections in the community.

