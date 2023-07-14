Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident Thursday after a car struck multiple mobile homes.
According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of 23rd Street NW at 12:32 p.m.
A woman thought her car was in reverse but it was actually in drive. She ran over a gas meter and struck multiple mobile homes.
There were no reported injuries on scene.
The total approximate damage is $15,000.
MN Energy responded, turned off the gas, and conducted safety inspections.
