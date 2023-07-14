Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages

Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages
Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident Thursday after a car struck multiple mobile homes.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of 23rd Street NW at 12:32 p.m.

A woman thought her car was in reverse but it was actually in drive. She ran over a gas meter and struck multiple mobile homes.

There were no reported injuries on scene.

The total approximate damage is $15,000.

MN Energy responded, turned off the gas, and conducted safety inspections.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person drowned at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea
Albert Lea man drowned in Fountain Lake
Warren Williams at Eagle Store
Longtime downtown business owner celebrates 93rd birthday
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
New Park and Ride Facility
New park and ride facility coming to Northwest Rochester
Peanuts from bird feeders pose threat to Rochester boy's life
Peanut bird seed a threat to Rochester boy’s life

Latest News

KTTC through the years 1983-1992
Fillmore County Active Shooter Training
Fillmore County Active Shooter Training
CNC Machine Tool Team championship
MN Lt. Gov. talking with St. Paul Youth
$7M is headed to youth work programs across Minnesota