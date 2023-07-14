Altura suffered significant damage from rare hailstorm

Rare hailstorm struck Altura
Rare hailstorm struck Altura(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALTURA, Minn. (KTTC) – A rare hailstorm struck Altura on Thursday night.

Two to three inch hail severely damaged the town’s corn crops, roofs, cars and more.

Locals say they did not think hail insurance was necessary as they rarely received hail. Even when there was one, they normally get pea-sized hail.

They say it was the most damaging hailstorm they have experienced in the last 60 years.

Altura’s Pork & Plants LLC found holes in their greenhouse’s roofs with shattered roof materials on the floor. There were even produce split with holes.

As of now, there are no reports of injuries due to the hailstorm.

