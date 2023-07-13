Winemaking at Sugar Creek Vineyard and Meadery

FOUNTAIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Sugar Creek Vineyard and Meadery is owned by two brothers and located two miles west of Fountain. Kevin and Bryan Logue invited Kamie Roesler to their winery on Midwest Access Thursday.

She learned about the process of making wine and mead. If you would like to learn more about Sugar Creek Vineyard and Meadery, click here: https://sugarcreekvineyard.com/about/

