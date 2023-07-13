Warm with isolated storms this week
High temps will be in the 80s for most of the next week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a couple of cool and unsettled days, warmer air is working its way back into the region today with sunshine and sparse thunderstorms in the area. Expect a bright and pleasant day with chances for stray showers or thunderstorms. A better chance of more widespread scattered storms will move in later in the evening and late tonight. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a westerly breeze.
Scattered thunderstorms will linger in the area throughout tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows will be in the low 60s. Some of those storms may become strong to severe with large hail and strong wind gusts possible.
Friday will feature seasonably warm weather with a few more hit-or-miss showers in the area. Expect partly sunny skies during the day with a chance for sparse showers and storms in the midday and early afternoon. Thunderstorms may become a little more widespread in the late afternoon and evening Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s and there will be a slight westerly breeze reaching 15 to 20 miles per hour.
The weekend will be bright and seasonably warm with plenty of sunshine in the area. Aside from a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, we’ll have generally quiet weather. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.
Temperatures in the upcoming week will gradually warm in the region, starting in the mild 70s and ending in the warm and toasty mid-80s. There will be a chance for a few stray thunderstorms next Wednesday and Thursday, otherwise, it’s looking like a fairly dry stretch of weather for us.
