Warm with isolated storms this week

High temps will be in the 80s for most of the next week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a couple of cool and unsettled days, warmer air is working its way back into the region today with sunshine and sparse thunderstorms in the area. Expect a bright and pleasant day with chances for stray showers or thunderstorms. A better chance of more widespread scattered storms will move in later in the evening and late tonight. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a westerly breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms with occasional sunshine and...
There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms with occasional sunshine and clouds and high temps will be in the low 80s.(KTTC)
There will be sparse showers and storms in the area this afternoon. Storms will become more...
There will be sparse showers and storms in the area this afternoon. Storms will become more widespread later in the evening and overnight tonight.(KTTC)
Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible in some of the late evening and overnight...
Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible in some of the late evening and overnight thunderstorms tonight.(KTTC)

Scattered thunderstorms will linger in the area throughout tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows will be in the low 60s. Some of those storms may become strong to severe with large hail and strong wind gusts possible.

Friday will feature seasonably warm weather with a few more hit-or-miss showers in the area. Expect partly sunny skies during the day with a chance for sparse showers and storms in the midday and early afternoon. Thunderstorms may become a little more widespread in the late afternoon and evening Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s and there will be a slight westerly breeze reaching 15 to 20 miles per hour.

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for most of Friday and part of Saturday as wildfire...
An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for most of Friday and part of Saturday as wildfire smoke from Canada drifts into the region.(KTTC)
The air quality will deteriorate as smoke from wildfires in Canada blows into the area behind a...
The air quality will deteriorate as smoke from wildfires in Canada blows into the area behind a cold front.(KTTC)
There will be chances of isolated thunderstorms until early in the weekend.
There will be chances of isolated thunderstorms until early in the weekend.(KTTC)

The weekend will be bright and seasonably warm with plenty of sunshine in the area. Aside from a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, we’ll have generally quiet weather. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Temps will be seasonably warm this week with a chance of isolated thunderstorms through Saturday.
Temps will be seasonably warm this week with a chance of isolated thunderstorms through Saturday.(KTTC)

Temperatures in the upcoming week will gradually warm in the region, starting in the mild 70s and ending in the warm and toasty mid-80s. There will be a chance for a few stray thunderstorms next Wednesday and Thursday, otherwise, it’s looking like a fairly dry stretch of weather for us.

High temps will be seasonably warm this week and then slightly warmer than average in the...
High temps will be seasonably warm this week and then slightly warmer than average in the upcoming week.(KTTC)
@ted_schmidt

My one minute forecast for Thursday, July 13, 2023. Expect partly sunny skies today with isolated storms at times and high temperatures in the low 80s. Temperatures over the next several days will be seasonably warm. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota

♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
State and federal labor agencies are investigating the accident in northern Wisconsin to...
16-year-old worker dies in sawmill accident after getting pinned by machine
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Prosecutors seek aggravated sentence against Adam Fravel
New Park and Ride Facility
New park and ride facility coming to Northwest Rochester
Tip jar stolen at Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals tip jar from Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria

Latest News

TGhe full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Warm and sunshine and isolated storms possible in the coming days
The full weasther fdorecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather
KTTC WX-Isolated Showers Ahead