Warm with isolated storms this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a couple of cool and unsettled days, warmer air is working its way back into the region today with sunshine and sparse thunderstorms in the area. Expect a bright and pleasant day with chances for stray showers or thunderstorms. A better chance of more widespread scattered storms will move in later in the evening and late tonight. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a westerly breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms with occasional sunshine and clouds and high temps will be in the low 80s. (KTTC)

There will be sparse showers and storms in the area this afternoon. Storms will become more widespread later in the evening and overnight tonight. (KTTC)

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible in some of the late evening and overnight thunderstorms tonight. (KTTC)

Scattered thunderstorms will linger in the area throughout tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows will be in the low 60s. Some of those storms may become strong to severe with large hail and strong wind gusts possible.

Friday will feature seasonably warm weather with a few more hit-or-miss showers in the area. Expect partly sunny skies during the day with a chance for sparse showers and storms in the midday and early afternoon. Thunderstorms may become a little more widespread in the late afternoon and evening Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s and there will be a slight westerly breeze reaching 15 to 20 miles per hour.

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for most of Friday and part of Saturday as wildfire smoke from Canada drifts into the region. (KTTC)

The air quality will deteriorate as smoke from wildfires in Canada blows into the area behind a cold front. (KTTC)

There will be chances of isolated thunderstorms until early in the weekend. (KTTC)

The weekend will be bright and seasonably warm with plenty of sunshine in the area. Aside from a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, we’ll have generally quiet weather. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Temps will be seasonably warm this week with a chance of isolated thunderstorms through Saturday. (KTTC)

Temperatures in the upcoming week will gradually warm in the region, starting in the mild 70s and ending in the warm and toasty mid-80s. There will be a chance for a few stray thunderstorms next Wednesday and Thursday, otherwise, it’s looking like a fairly dry stretch of weather for us.

High temps will be seasonably warm this week and then slightly warmer than average in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

