Warm and sunshine and isolated storms possible in the coming days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a couple of cool and unsettled days, warmer air is working its way back into the region today with sunshine and small rain chances in the area. Expect a bright and pleasant day with partly sunny skies across the map in the wake of the stratus clouds and fog that started the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the late afternoon with a better chance of scattered storms late in the evening and tonight. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a light westerly breeze.

Scattered thunderstorms will linger in the area throughout tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows will be in the low 60s.

Friday will feature seasonably warm weather with a few more hit-or-miss showers in the area. Expect partly sunny skies during the day with a chance for sparse showers and storms in the midday and early afternoon. Thunderstorms may become a little more widespread in the late afternoon and evening Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s and there will be a slight westerly breeze reaching 15 to 20 miles per hour.

The weekend will be bright and seasonably warm with plenty of sunshine in the area. Aside from a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, we’ll have generally quiet weather. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Temperatures in the upcoming week will gradually warm in the region, starting in the mild 70s and ending in the warm and toasty mid-80s. There will be a chance for a few stray thunderstorms next Wednesday and Thursday, otherwise, it’s looking like a fairly dry stretch of weather for us.

