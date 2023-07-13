State to give $60 million to fund Hwy 14/Hwy 44 interchange project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will allocate $380 million to fund eight new infrastructure projects through the state’s Corridors of Commerce program.

The Trunk Highway (TH) 14 and County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 44 interchange project was selected to receive $60 million to build a grade separated interchange at the intersection located between Rochester and Byron.

“Olmsted County is excited for this contribution as design for the TH 14 and CSAH 44 interchange project is progressing and moving toward construction. We appreciate the longtime support from the county board and the partnership with MnDOT to help bring this needed and important interchange to fruition.”

Previously, Olmsted County received $11 million in funding for project development, purchase of right of way, and construction, including $5 million from the State Legislature through an infrastructure bill approved at the end of the 2023 session.

According to Olmsted County, the TH 14/CSAH 44 interchange project will address three main goals – safety, mobility, and capacity/growth.

