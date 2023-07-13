Remembering long time KTTC Chief Engineer Tim Morgan

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is taking some time to remember the life of former KTTC employee Tim Morgan, who was our Chief Engineer for 20 years.

Tim passed away on Sunday, July 9 at 62 years old.

Tim’s work here will always be remembered and appreciated as he kept us on the airwaves making sure everything ran smoothly behind the scenes. He retired in 2017.

Our thoughts are with his wife, Bev, and his family.

Information about visitation and funeral services can be found here.

