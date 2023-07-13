Planned Parenthood files challenge against Iowa’s new abortion ban.

DES MOINES, IOWA (KTTC) – Iowa Republicans passed one of the strictest abortion bans late Tuesday night after a long day of debate. By morning, Planned Parenthood filed a challenge.

The new ban is for abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for cases of rape, incest or medical emergencies. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said she will sign the bill into law Friday and will take effect immediately.

“This law is deeply cruel and puts the lives and health of Iowans at risk. It bans abortion before many people know they are pregnant and its substantially identical to the 2018 law that was kept blocked by the Iowa supreme court in an order issued just weeks ago,” Rita Bettis Austen from Planned Parenthood explained.

Minnesota is now the last state in the region to not have any bans on abortion. According to the Minnesota Department of Health in 2022, more than 12,000 abortions were performed. More than 2,000 of those were for woman from other states. 174 were performed for Iowa woman.

“We know that every day that the law is in effect, Iowans will face life threatening barriers to get desperately needed medical care just as we have seen in other states with similar bans the Iowa politicians who voted have put their own political experiences over the will of the people,” Austen said.

Currently, Iowans are able to get abortions up to 20 weeks, but this could change by the stroke of a pen on Friday.

