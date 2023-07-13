Albert Lea man drowned in Fountain Lake

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – One person drowned Thursday morning at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, it received call at 10:55 a.m. of a person drowning in the area of the drowning was the Edgewater boat landing.

A DNR Officer was already on the lake and was on scene almost immediately in his boat. He was pointed to an area approximately 20 feet east of the dock at the landing. The water is about 8 ½ feet deep in this area.

Search efforts were immediately begun by the DNR. Arriving officers from the ALPD and ALFD also began dive searches in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office and the ALFD also responded with boats to the area.

Utilizing side imaging technology, the Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the victim after about one hour of searching. He was identified as Matthew Anderson, 66, of Albert Lea.

One member from the ALFD was injured during the search when he was stuck with a hook from one of the bottom drags.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Albert Lea Police Department, the Albert Lea Fire Department, the MN DNR, the MN State Patrol, and Mayo Ambulance service.

