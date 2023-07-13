MSC Southeast CNC Machine Tool Team wins national champtionship, brings home $100,000

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A team out of Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona is getting some national recognition.

Thursday, the college hosted a celebration to recognize the school’s CNC Machine Tool Team who took home first place at the national competition in advanced manufacturing.

In the competition back in May, the four teams were faced with real-world scenarios to demonstrates what it’s really like to work in manufacturing today.

The theme of the final round was medical manufacturing and the teams had to create metal parts that are used in a total hip replacement.

One challenge the team ran into was that one of the competitions required a 5-axis CNC machine but the college didn’t have one, so local company Rushford Manufacturing offered their machines up to the students to train on.

“They really knocked it out of the ballpark. To get to this level, it takes two things: It takes a lot of hard work, and it takes talent. This team has both,” instructor Rick Hengel said.

Although the competition took place in May, the results were not announced until Monday during the premiere of Season 3 of the reality Web Series Clash of Trades.

‘It took a little bit for it to set in because we imagined it might happen, because of the hard work we’ve put in, but you try not to get your hopes up, so we were “prepared for if we didn’t win, but once they told us we won, we looked at each other like “Is this actually happening?” Team programmer Austyn Warren said.

For getting first place, the team was awarded $100,000. It will be spit 50/50 between the students and the college.

