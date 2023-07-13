Making it up as they go along: Improv play arrives in Rochester
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “Made Up: An Unscripted Play” is playing at the Rochester Civic Center July 13 - July 15, courtesy of That Theatre Company, (TTC).
Samantha Ryan, one of the actors for in the production, joined Midwest Access to discuss how the audience inspired the title, story, and characters in the improv show.
If you would like get tickets, you can click the link here.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.