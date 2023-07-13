Isolated storms overnight and Friday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.

Showers and storms will develop after 7 p.m. to the west and northwest of Minneapolis. Storms will move into SE MN after 9 p.m. The main threats overnight will be pockets of heavy rainfall, large hail, and some isolated strong wind gusts.

Dry conditions will settle in early Friday morning and into the afternoon. Another round of isolated storms will be possible late Friday afternoon and evening. Right now, the severe weather potential on Friday doesn’t look promising.

High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. We could see some thunderstorms develop after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Storm chances will stay fairly limited this weekend. A couple of stray storms could develop Saturday evening, but I think most of the region will stay dry. Sunny skies are expected on Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Highs next week will be in the 70 Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s by Wednesday.

