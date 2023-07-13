Fillmore County First Responders practiced in Active Shooter Training

Spring Valley Active Shooter Training
Spring Valley Active Shooter Training(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Special agents from the FBI taught an active shooter training Tuesday and Thursday at Spring Valley’s Kingsland High School.

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and the EMS participated to learn how to handle an active shooter situation.

In the training, law enforcement workers acted as bystanders, wounded victims, and an active shooter for mock live scenarios.

Trainees used Simunition firearms which contained fake bullets that simulated all the sounds and experiences of real guns.

These trainings take place in schools and workplaces to simulate real-life scenarios as closely as possible.

Special agents from the FBI say the realness helps trainees be more prepared with such situations.

