Corps of Engineers, City of Wabasha to sign historic agreement to manage river sand

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and the City of Wabasha are set to sign a historic river sand management document during a brief ceremony in Wabasha on July 24.

The ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the National Eagle Center Amphitheater located at 50 Pembroke Ave. South in Wabasha.

Col. Eric Swenson, St. Paul District commander, and Wabasha Mayor Emily Durand will sign a memorandum of agreement that affords the city to manage the Corps of Engineers’ dredged river sand within the Mississippi River Lower Pool 4 area. With the pact, known as a Water Resources Development Act Section 217 agreement, the Corps will be able to pay the city a tipping fee to help manage river sand removed from the navigational channel during Corps dredging operations.

“The agreement is a win-win-win solution. The city of Wabasha gets more control on where to place the sand while we can now invest more of our energy on long-term planning efforts while also ensuring the navigation channel continues operating safely for the shipment of America’s crops grown right here in the Upper Midwest.”

According to the announcement, corps staff remove nearly 250,000 cubic yards of sand from this area every year or roughly 25 percent of the district’s annual dredging requirements.

The agreement is years in the making and the first of its kind for inland waters within the United States.

With this agreement, the city now has more control of where the sand goes and can develop more beneficial reuse opportunities.

