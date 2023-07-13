Air Quality Alert issued for all of Minnesota due to wildfire smoke

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota due to wildfire smoke.

The alert is effective from 8 a.m. Friday, July 14, through 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

The affected area includes all of Minnesota as well as the tribal nations of Prairie Island, Mille Lacs, Fond du Lac, Upper Sioux, Leech Lake, Red Lake and Grand Portage.

Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.

The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south.

This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the smoke dissipates.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, all of Minnesota.

In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.

Sensitive groups include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes

Pregnant people

Children and older adults

People with increased exposure include:

People of all ages who do longer or more vigorous physical activity outdoors

People who work outdoors, especially workers who do heavy manual labor

People who exercise or play sports outdoors, including children

People who don’t have air conditioning and need to keep windows open to stay cool

People in housing not tight enough to keep unhealthy air out, or who do not have permanent shelter.

Visit here for current air quality conditions in your area.

