Active shooter training in Fillmore County Thursday

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – It is important to prepare for the unimaginable.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI to make sure officers know what to do in any scenario by holding active shooter training.

The active shooter drill will take place Thursday afternoon at Kingsland High School in Spring Valley.

The drill will be put on by the FBI and will include live scenarios.

KTTC has been invited to witness the exercises taking place.

You can find more on this event in our 5 p.m. and our 6 p.m. newscasts.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.