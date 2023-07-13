$7M is headed to youth work programs across Minnesota

MN Lt. Gov. talking with St. Paul Youth
MN Lt. Gov. talking with St. Paul Youth(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – This week, the Walz administration announced it awarded $7M in grant money to 47 youth organizations around the state.

Thursday, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan visited a community center in St. Paul to highlight the investments alongside lawmakers and state leaders.

“We’re helping young people imagine themselves as doctors, entrepreneurs, professors, public servants, mayors, lieutenant governors, and they can make a plan to really get there,” said Flanagan.

According to the Walz administration, almost 39% of the funding is going to organizations serving greater Minnesota. An additional 2% is headed to organizations that serve both the metro and Greater Minnesota. Matt Varilek, Commissioner of DEED, says the money aims to improve workforce outcomes in underprivileged youth, whether that be in an urban or rural community.

“In a rural case, for example, maybe there’s a challenge of transportation and getting folks from point A to point B. Or maybe the employers are different, and the local needs of those employers are different,” said Varilek.

Lawmakers highlighted Right Track on Thursday, a group that helps set youth in the St. Paul area up with a wide variety of jobs, including in government, politics, and civil service. Varilek says the needs of each community are different, which is why they’ve tried their best to diversify investments.

“That’s why we work with Right Track, for example, which knows how to operate in its community. It’s a little different than in another community. And so I think there are lots of reasons to believe that these are very sound investments,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
State and federal labor agencies are investigating the accident in northern Wisconsin to...
16-year-old worker dies in sawmill accident after getting pinned by machine
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Prosecutors seek aggravated sentence against Adam Fravel
New Park and Ride Facility
New park and ride facility coming to Northwest Rochester
Warren Williams at Eagle Store
Longtime downtown business owner celebrates 93rd birthday

Latest News

MSC Southeast CNC Machine Tool Team wins
MSC Southeast CNC Machine Tool Team wins national champtionship, brings home $100,000
Spring Valley Active Shooter Training
Fillmore County First Responders practiced in Active Shooter Training
Sugar Creek Vineyard and Meadery
Winemaking at Sugar Creek Vineyard and Meadery
Thursdays Downtown Rochester
Midwest Access is LIVE at Thursdays Downtown