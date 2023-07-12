ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Fair returns to St. Charles July 12 through 16.

People of all ages have come together to enjoy the Winona County Fair since 1858.

The fairgrounds are located on the west edge of St. Charles.

Below is the 2023 Grandstand schedule:

Wednesday, July 12: Steve Jacob Day

Flag raising, opening ceremonies - 4 p.m. / free

Public Safety Day - Grandstand outfield

Thursday, July 13: Vernon and Linda Thill Day

Antique Tractor Parade - 12:30 p.m.

Classic Tractor Pull - 6 p.m. / free

Friday, July 14: Jon Arnold Day

Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pull - 7 p.m. / Adults-$15, Children (6-12)-$8, Children (5 and under)-free, Pit Passes (10 and older)-$25

Saturday, July 15: Clifford Pierce Day

Trailer Races - 5 p.m. / Adults-$14, Children (6-12)-$8, Children (5 and under)-free, Pit Passes (10 and older)-$25

Sunday, July 16: Rita Baer Day

Trailer Races - 5 p.m. / Adults-$15, Children (6-12)-$8, Children (5 and under)-free, Pit Passes (10 and older)-$25

More events, demonstrations, activities, and entertainment schedules can be found on the Winona County Fair’s website here.

Winona County Fair updates can be found on its Facebook page here.

