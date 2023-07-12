Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – A Stewartville woman was killed Tuesday after rear-ending a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report at 10:41 a.m. of an accident involving a tractor and vehicle on County Road 1 near 210th Avenue in Red Wing/Featherstone Township.

Deputies arrived and discovered that a GMC Terrain driven by 33-year-old Brenna Amos of Stewartville had rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by 65-year-old Lyle Dicke of Goodhue.

Dicke was eastbound on a straight stretch of County Road 1 when he heard a loud bang and was pushed forward slightly. He discovered a vehicle had struck the spreader and he called 911.

Red Wing Fire Department/Ambulance and Goodhue First Responders responded to the scene and Amos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dicke was not injured.

A medical examiner with the Southern MN Regional Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the accident scene and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with reconstructing the accident.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.