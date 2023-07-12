Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader

Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – A Stewartville woman was killed Tuesday after rear-ending a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report at 10:41 a.m. of an accident involving a tractor and vehicle on County Road 1 near 210th Avenue in Red Wing/Featherstone Township.

Deputies arrived and discovered that a GMC Terrain driven by 33-year-old Brenna Amos of Stewartville had rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by 65-year-old Lyle Dicke of Goodhue.

Dicke was eastbound on a straight stretch of County Road 1 when he heard a loud bang and was pushed forward slightly. He discovered a vehicle had struck the spreader and he called 911.

Red Wing Fire Department/Ambulance and Goodhue First Responders responded to the scene and Amos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dicke was not injured.

A medical examiner with the Southern MN Regional Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the accident scene and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with reconstructing the accident.

The accident is under investigation.

