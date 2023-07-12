Showers and storms today; Isolated late week showers

High temps will warm to the low 80s in the coming days
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mild and unsettled weather will continue to impact the region today as a storm system pushes through Upper Mississippi Valley. Showers and thunderstorms will move through the area during the morning hours producing some downpours of rainfall and gusty winds. A few of the storms may become strong to severe with hail and damaging winds possible. Another round of widely scattered thunderstorms will possibly develop late in the afternoon and activity may linger in the area until midnight. Between the showers today, we’ll enjoy a few breaks of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light southeast breeze.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger in the area until early afternoon. There will be a chance of spotty showers in the late afternoon and evening with high temps in the 70s.(KTTC)
There will be a small chance of strong thunderstorms south in the area today.(KTTC)

After some isolated evening thunderstorms, skies will clear off late in the night tonight and low temperatures will be in the upper 50s with light northwest winds.

There will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms until early afternoon. A few showers may redevelop in the early evening.(KTTC)

Thursday will be a sunny and warm mid-summer day, but there will be a few sparse showers and thunderstorms in the area from mid-afternoon until late in the evening. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a slight westerly breeze.

There will be chances of sparse showers and thunderstorms late in the week.(KTTC)

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Friday as well, mainly in the morning and early afternoon as a disturbance moves through the area. Expect mostly sunny skies later in the day and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

The weekend will feature abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the low 80s, typical for mid-July.

High temps will be seasonably warm over the next week. There will be chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms through Friday.(KTTC)

The upcoming week will feature a slow warming trend. High temperatures will be in the low 80s early in the week and readings will climb to the mid and possibly upper 80s late in the week. The only decent chance of rain will be next Wednesday when a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible.

High temps will be seasonably warm until early next week. Warmer air will build into the area later next week.(KTTC)
