Showers and storms today; Isolated late week showers
High temps will warm to the low 80s in the coming days
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mild and unsettled weather will continue to impact the region today as a storm system pushes through Upper Mississippi Valley. Showers and thunderstorms will move through the area during the morning hours producing some downpours of rainfall and gusty winds. A few of the storms may become strong to severe with hail and damaging winds possible. Another round of widely scattered thunderstorms will possibly develop late in the afternoon and activity may linger in the area until midnight. Between the showers today, we’ll enjoy a few breaks of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light southeast breeze.
After some isolated evening thunderstorms, skies will clear off late in the night tonight and low temperatures will be in the upper 50s with light northwest winds.
Thursday will be a sunny and warm mid-summer day, but there will be a few sparse showers and thunderstorms in the area from mid-afternoon until late in the evening. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a slight westerly breeze.
A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Friday as well, mainly in the morning and early afternoon as a disturbance moves through the area. Expect mostly sunny skies later in the day and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.
The weekend will feature abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the low 80s, typical for mid-July.
The upcoming week will feature a slow warming trend. High temperatures will be in the low 80s early in the week and readings will climb to the mid and possibly upper 80s late in the week. The only decent chance of rain will be next Wednesday when a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.