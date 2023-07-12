Rochester Mayor Kim Norton vetoes sales-tax referendum question

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has vetoed a resolution to hold a special election seeking to extend the city’s half-cent sales tax.

The plan would invest $205 million on projects to improve streets, flood control, water quality and economic vitality in addition to creating a new regional sports and recreation complex.

While the council approved the plan on Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Norton vetoed it less than 24 hours later.

Her main concerns are the grouping together the four projects into one question. She believes residents should get the choice to vote for which projects they’d like sales-tax to go toward.

The council will have the opportunity to consider overriding Norton’s veto during its regular meeting next month.

