Rainfall recap; Isolated rain chances ahead

By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We had some decent rainfall amounts from the system Wednesday. Rainfall amounts across the region ranged from 0.25-1.00″ with some locations getting over 1″ of rainfall!

Local rainfall amounts
Local rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Some locations in northern Iowa received close to 1.5-2.0″ of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Areas across Olmsted ranged from 0.10-0.50″ for most locations. Here at KTTC, we were right around the half-inch mark. Officially at RST, the rainfall total was 0.39″.

Precip forecast
Precip forecast(KTTC)

We have a couple more chances of isolated showers and storms late Thursday into Friday morning. Another 0.10-0.50″ of rain will be possible for that timeframe. Dry conditions will settle in for the weekend. Another stray shower chance returns by the middle of next week.

Tomorrow forecast
Tomorrow forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will be in the lower 80s with partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Some patchy fog will be possible early Thursday morning. Isolated showers and storms will be possible around sunset and overnight Thursday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies to start off the week. Warm temperatures return late next week with high temperatures warming into the upper 80s.

Nick

