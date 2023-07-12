Prosecutors seek aggravated sentence against Adam Fravel

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel. Fravel, the former boyfriend of a Minnesota woman whose body was found hidden in a rural area of the state, was charged Friday, June 9, 2023, in her death.(Winona County Detention Center via AP)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The prosecuting attorney in the murder of Madeline Kingsbury intends to seek an aggravated sentence against Adam Fravel if he is found guilty.

Fravel is charged with second-degree murder and facing a maximum of 40 years in prison.

In a notice to the court, Karin Sonneman reasoned Kingsbury was treated with particular cruelty and the offender should be held responsible. The notice details the way Kingsbury’s body was hidden in culvert north of Mabel.

Sonneman argues the concealment of Kingsbury’s body, could be used to support a higher sentence.

Madeline Kingsbury was reported missing on March 31, 2023. her body was located June 7, 2023. Her loved one, including family and friends, spent 69 days not knowing whether she was alive or dead. They were depreived of saying their final goodbyes in a timely manner before her body started decomposing after spending 69 days concealed in the woods.

Ms. Kingsbury’s children, both under the age of 7, were left in a state of confusion and uncertainty as they did not know where their mother was, what happened to their mother, or why they could not spend time with her for 69 days before someone could attempt the heart-wrenching task of explaining to them that their mother was dead.

Karin Sonneman, prosecuting attorney

Fravel is set to appear in court on July 20 for an omnibus hearing.

