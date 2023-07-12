Pet of the Week: Stewart

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week, seven-month-old male Border collie mix named Stewart, needs a forever home.

This is what Paws and Claws had to say about Stewart:

This sweet dog came to Paws and Claws on May 5th. Stewart was found abandoned on a farm along with another male dog we presume to be a sibling. He was described as skin and bones - an obvious victim of neglect. He was live trapped and brought to the shelter (the sibling was later live trapped as well). Stewart has thrived with his good care at the shelter. He’s a bit shy at first but warms up quickly as he establishes trust with human contact and kindness. He is a beautiful black and white color and has beautiful. soulful eyes. Any person willing to adopt this sweet puppy will need to have patience and kindness in dealing with him. They will be rewarded by getting to watch a personality come to life as trust in human beings gets established. We have no doubt that this effort will be well worth the time and effort - we see it already at the shelter!! Stewart is on the way to a much better life now.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.