Peanut bird seed a threat to Rochester boy’s life

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A common and popular pastime for many is posing a threat to a Rochester’s boy life.

Crystal Huber’s seven-year-old son Anthony has a severe peanut allergy. They discovered it when he was three, after he ate some trail mix with his older sister.

“We heard him sneezing and coughing a lot,” Huber said. “And, weren’t sure what was going on until swelling started and we rushed him to the emergency room, but even by the time we got there, his airway was almost completely swollen shut.”

Huber said everything needed to change from that day forward for their family. Anthony got tested for allergies, and it was discovered he was also severely allergic to shellfish, along with mild allergies to eggs and other food.

She said they take extreme precautions when it comes to his allergies. This includes extensively researching restaurants, closely reading labels, wiping public areas down, and avoiding some social gatherings.

“It’s very, very scary to have this type of allergy,” she said. “His allergy is so severe, that even touching a peanut, or the shell can cause a very serious reaction. If he goes to a birthday party and a child eats peanut butter and jelly sandwich before they get to the party, those particles can affect him.”

Mayo Clinic Health System registered dietitian Kjersten Nett said there’s a difference between food sensitivities and allergies.

“With allergies, their body reacts in a way that involves the immune system,” Nett said. “And that can lead to an individual experiencing hives, or anaphylaxis, which means he gradual closing of an airway. And in really severe cases, that can lead to death.”

Huber said lately, their own backyard in northwest Rochester has become a dangerous place for Anthony, as they find peanut and shells in their yard nearly every day. She said the nuts are coming from birdfeeders in the neighborhood.

“We find about five peanuts a day on average,” she said. “We find them in the grass, in his motorized toy Jeep, in our fire pit, the sandbox, and they are even tucked away in our house siding.”

She said despite having a cover on the sandbox, the animals find a way to chew into it and bury the nuts.

“He knows what the peanuts look now at least,” she said. “The other day, he was digging the dirt and accidentally happened upon a squirrel’s burrow of peanuts,” she said. “So, he dug out the peanuts. So then, it was a full emergency. And it was a lot of handwashing and decontaminating and watching him to make sure nothing happens.”

Out of growing fear for her son’s safety, Huber posted on the Nextdoor earlier this week, asking people to stop filling their feeders with seed that contains peanuts.

“It got to the point where I thought there’s got to be some way I can communicate with somebody, maybe one person will see this post that I make and then tell the person that has the nuts out to put them away,” she said. “I was shocked to see how many people didn’t realize that that would end up in someone’s yard.”

Huber said the response she’s gotten on the app has been supportive. She said she’s not against feeding the animals, but sunflower seed and corn are safer options.

“It’s just not something you think about, and that’s okay to not have thought about that before, because you didn’t have to,” she said.

Huber also owns a nut-free home bakery called Frosted by CC to cater those who struggle with allergies.

She said she hopes by telling her family’s story, she can help others in similar position.

