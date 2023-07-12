New park and ride facility coming to Northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction for a new park and ride facility started this week at Northwest Rochester.

The project is located at the intersection of 75th Street NW and Prairie Vista Drive NW near the Highway 52 entrance. It is expected to be completed in October 2023.

The new park and ride facility will house about 450 to 500 cars for transit riders. The parking service will be free for everyone.

Public Works officials say the facility will help people travelling from the north to Rochester and reduce vehicle congestion on the way to downtown.

It will also serve as another option part from the IBM park and ride facility.

The project is partially funded by Federal Transit Administration Grant Funds.

