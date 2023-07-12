New park and ride facility coming to Northwest Rochester

New Park and Ride Facility Construction
New Park and Ride Facility Construction(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction for a new park and ride facility started this week at Northwest Rochester.

The project is located at the intersection of 75th Street NW and Prairie Vista Drive NW near the Highway 52 entrance. It is expected to be completed in October 2023.

The new park and ride facility will house about 450 to 500 cars for transit riders. The parking service will be free for everyone.

Public Works officials say the facility will help people travelling from the north to Rochester and reduce vehicle congestion on the way to downtown.

It will also serve as another option part from the IBM park and ride facility.

The project is partially funded by Federal Transit Administration Grant Funds.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Wade Gordon Jr.
Rochester Police investigating missing Rochester man
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Prosecutors seek aggravated sentence against Adam Fravel
State and federal labor agencies are investigating the accident in northern Wisconsin to...
16-year-old worker dies in sawmill accident after getting pinned by machine
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments

Latest News

File
Local crisis workers: 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline making positive impact one year later
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
Mayor Kim Norton answers your questions on Midwest Access
Paws and Claws: Stewart
Pet of the Week: Stewart
Winona County Fair returns to St. Charles
Winona County Fair returns to St. Charles