Minnesota ranked as a top state for businesses

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Minnesota is a top-five state for businesses, according to a recent CNBC study.

Minnesota’s ranking is based on 86 key indicators in 10 categories of competitiveness, including workforce, infrastructure, economy, health, and business friendliness.

“Businesses are at the heart of our communities, our workforce, and our state’s economy. They drive our economic growth, culture, and innovation. From investing in broadband and our highway system to child care and job training, we will continue working hard to make Minnesota the best state to own a business.”

Governor Walz

This ranking comes as the Governor and Lieutenant Governor recently announced state and federal investments to expand broadband access and as Governor Walz recently signed the state’s largest-ever infrastructure bill, which will create good-paying jobs, invest in infrastructure, and bring long-term benefits to communities across the state.

Last week, Governor Walz visited a microchip manufacturing company in Bloomington to highlight investments Minnesota made in Minnesota’s high-tech manufacturing industry, including a $250 million investment in expanding Minnesota’s microchip industry that took effect July 1.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Gordon Jr.
Rochester Police investigating missing Rochester man
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Prosecutors seek aggravated sentence against Adam Fravel
ST. PAUL, MN
MN Dept. of Revenue uncovers $352M error in recently adopted tax bill
RST reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP
Rochester International Airport reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP

Latest News

Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
County Fair
Winona County Fair returns to St. Charles
MAKING AN IMPACT: Nonprofit helps reduce food waste while feeding those in need
MAKING AN IMPACT: Nonprofit helps reduce food waste while feeding those in need
Come celebrate 166 years with Minnesota’s oldest county fair.
Dodge County Free Fair kicks off