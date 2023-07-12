Millions granted to improve rural internet speeds.

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz announced Monday the 2023 Border to Border Broadband Development grant recipients. Among the recipients, a Southeast Minnesota company based in Kasson, KMTelecom.

In total companies around Minnesota received more than $67 million. KMTelecom was awarded almost $2 million to improve internet speeds in rural communities surrounding Byron.

“This is a rural fiber bill so it’s all those areas surround Byron that haven’t been able to get access to high-speed internet,” president of KMTelecom Mary Ehmke explained.

While many homes and businesses already have access to internet, wireless connection can limit how fast the internet can operate.

“Fiber is basically unlimited capacity, whatever app or future services come down the road, fiber will be able to do it,” Ehmke said.

Working from home is much more common, but some employers have speed requirements to work from home.

“Working from home now is huge as we all know, and this will allow those consumers to still stay at home and keep their jobs,” Ehmke said.

The project is set to start next year and must be completed by the end of 2025. It will impact Olmsted County’s Kalmar and Salem townships, effecting more than 200 households.

Rural community members said the current connection is alright, but high speeds will definitely help.

“During the pandemic it became obvious that we had a real problem out here, we were trying to work from home and do schoolwork and everything was just not working fast enough,” rural resident Serina Oudekirk said.

Oudekirk said it can be challenging when both her and her husband work from home, and they are eager to get higher speed internet.

“It’s almost impossible to go cut the cables because everything depends on the internet so we can’t watch movies and work, doing everything that we need to do at the same time just doesn’t work,” Oudekirk explaind.

KMTelecom said it chose that location to improve internet because it has high potential for community growth.

