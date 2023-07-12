Mild, some showers today; sparse shower chances before the weekend
High temps will be in the low 80s in the coming days
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system bringing much-needed rain to our area today is pushing eastward and now we’re expecting a brighter, quieter afternoon. Clouds and rain are slowly giving way to sunshine in the area. Expect high temperatures in the low and mid-70s with a light easterly breeze. Rainfall totals across the map earlier today were in a range of a fraction of an inch to more than three inches. The highest totals were registered in North Iowa just north of Mason City where it’s estimated three inches of rainfall occurred. Rochester officially registered slightly less than half an inch. It’s the first measurable rainfall in July, believe it or not!
A few showers and perhaps some sparse thunderstorms will develop in the evening, but only light rainfall totals are likely. The clouds associated with those showers will clear off late in the night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s with light northwest winds.
Thursday will be a sunny and warm mid-summer day, but there will be a few sparse showers and thunderstorms in the area from mid-afternoon until late in the evening. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a slight westerly breeze.
A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Friday as well, mainly in the morning and early afternoon as a disturbance moves through the area. Expect mostly sunny skies later in the day and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.
The weekend will feature abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the low 80s, typical for mid-July.
The upcoming week will feature a slow warming trend. High temperatures will be in the low 80s early in the week and readings will climb to the mid and possibly upper 80s late in the week. The only decent chance of rain will be next Wednesday when a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible.
