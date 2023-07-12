Mayor Kim Norton answers your questions on Midwest Access

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton joined Midwest Access Wednesday to answer questions that included her recent veto of the tax referendum and what it’s like being mayor of Rochester.

Elected in November of 2018, Norton became the first woman Mayor of Rochester, Minnesota.

She was recently re-elected as Mayor for another four-year term.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Wade Gordon Jr.
Rochester Police investigating missing Rochester man
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Prosecutors seek aggravated sentence against Adam Fravel
State and federal labor agencies are investigating the accident in northern Wisconsin to...
16-year-old worker dies in sawmill accident after getting pinned by machine
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments

Latest News

File
Local crisis workers: 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline making positive impact one year later
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
Paws and Claws: Stewart
Pet of the Week: Stewart
Pet of the Week: Stewart