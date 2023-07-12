Mayor Kim Norton answers your questions on Midwest Access
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton joined Midwest Access Wednesday to answer questions that included her recent veto of the tax referendum and what it’s like being mayor of Rochester.
Elected in November of 2018, Norton became the first woman Mayor of Rochester, Minnesota.
She was recently re-elected as Mayor for another four-year term.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.