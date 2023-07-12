Longtime downtown business owner celebrates 93rd birthday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re walking around Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester, chances are you’ll come across the longtime owner of the Eagle Store Warren Williams.

“Eagle Drug got started in Civil War Times. One day they [the former owners] walked into my store and said “Come on down and buy me out,” Warren said.

He started out in 1969 when he bought his first business in downtown Rochester, then bought the Eagle Store, then Eagle Drug, in 1975. He’s been in his current building since 1987.

“It’s fun. It’s nice to meet people every day. They’re friendly and happy,” Warren said.

His son Steve has been helping out around the store since he was 12.

“He’s my dad. He’s still the boss,” Steve said.

Just last week, Warren celebrated his 93rd birthday, 54 of those years spent working at the store.

“I feel good, and I’m staying healthy,” Warren said.

“Dad still wants to come down and be here every day. It’s really important to even at that age that you have something to look forward to doing every day,” Steve said.

