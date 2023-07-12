Local crisis workers: 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline making positive impact one year later

File
File(KPTV)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Nearly one year after if launched, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launched, local crisis workers are seeing a positive impact.

It launched on July 16 last year, with the goal of making it easier to get help to someone experiencing a crisis or suicidal thoughts.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows more and more people are using the new line with each month that passes.

MDH 988 Data
MDH 988 Data(kttc)

In May, the line took more than 4,300 hundred calls and more than 1,300 texts. Locally, staff with the Olmsted County mobile crisis unit said it’s feeling the impact of 988.

They said their clients have told them texting is less intimidating and more efficient. The crisis workers are getting information faster, which means people are getting help faster.

“A lot of youth are more comfortable with texting. It’s such an easy method of communicating,” Zumbro Valley Health Center Community Liason Joshua Jensen said. “Not only that, but there’s a certain degree of anonymity with it. That allows you to build that comfort before you divulge the totality of who you are.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. For more information, click here.

