Dodge County Free Fair kicks off

A lot of fun will be taking over the fairgrounds in Kasson with rides, grandstand shows like a bull riding challenge and of course all that good fair food!
By Kendall Schears
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Come celebrate 166 years with Minnesota’s oldest county fair.

The start of the Dodge County Free Fair is Wednesday.

You can also check out farm animals brought in by local 4-H and FFA competitors.

Daily parking is 5 dollars per car.

The fair runs through Sunday.

The fair will open from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday to Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There is construction on highway 57 in Kasson, so you will need to plan accordingly when driving to the fair this year.

Click here for more information about the fair.

