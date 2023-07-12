Dodge County Free Fair kicks off

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Come celebrate 166 years with Minnesota’s oldest county fair.

A lot of fun will be taking over the fairgrounds in Kasson with rides, grandstand shows like a bull riding challenge and of course all that good fair food!

The start of the Dodge County Free Fair is Wednesday.

You can also check out farm animals brought in by local 4-H and FFA competitors.

Daily parking is 5 dollars per car.

The fair runs through Sunday.

The fair will open from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday to Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There is construction on highway 57 in Kasson, so you will need to plan accordingly when driving to the fair this year.

