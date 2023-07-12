Channel One Food Bank needs volunteers
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jessica Sund of Channel One Food Bank, sat down with Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss the need for volunteers. Channel One Regional Food Bank distributes nearly nine million pounds food through hunger relief networks in southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. If you would like more information about how you can help, click the link here.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.