Channel One Food Bank needs volunteers

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jessica Sund of Channel One Food Bank, sat down with Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss the need for volunteers. Channel One Regional Food Bank distributes nearly nine million pounds food through hunger relief networks in southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. If you would like more information about how you can help, click the link here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Stewartville woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader
Wade Gordon Jr.
Rochester Police investigating missing Rochester man
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Prosecutors seek aggravated sentence against Adam Fravel
State and federal labor agencies are investigating the accident in northern Wisconsin to...
16-year-old worker dies in sawmill accident after getting pinned by machine
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments

Latest News

Warren Williams 93rd birthday, Darian Leddy reports
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: One Year Later
Peanut bird seed poses risk to Rochester boy
One Channel Food Bank