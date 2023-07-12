CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals tip jar from Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man recently stole the tip jar from Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria and was caught by the restaurant’s security camera.

The owner of Pasquale’s, Pasquale Presa, recently shared the video with KTTC, which shows a man walk into the restaurant, steal the tip jar, and then leave.

Presa also brought up the issue of safety for their customers as the homeless population in Rochester has increased. He said in a recent incident, a customer was eating on Pasquale’s patio and was threatened by a homeless person and the police needed to be called.

He says they are going to install a panic button to call 911 because the safety concerns.

“This makes me so sad and heartbroken. We would love to have back our downtown that we were building pre-pandemic when it was vibrant and lots going on. Ever since we lost the work force and the foot traffic, our challenges started to happen.”

