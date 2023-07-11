Train derails at Union Station in Washington, causing delays but no serious injuries

WASHINGTON (AP) — A pair of Amtrak train cars derailed Tuesday morning outside of Washington D.C.’s Union Station, causing delays but no significant injuries, according to authorities.

The incident took place before 9 a.m. in a tunnel near the Union Station entrance, and involved an incoming train arriving from Norfolk, Virginia. Both derailed train cars remained upright. Fire officials and medics boarded the train but reported no serious injuries among the passengers, although one Amtrak employee was taken to a medical facility for a minor issue.

Union Station is a major regional hub and the derailment has caused delays and suspended service to Arlington and Richmond, Virginia, according to Amtrak.

