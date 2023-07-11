Temporary bike racks available from City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester won an Olmsted County SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Partnership) grant earlier this year to facilitate and support additional bike parking options within the community.

According to the City, three bike racks offering up to 16 bike parking spaces were purchased with the awarded funding.

The racks are available for the community to rent free of charge for various community events where attendance volumes at the event location may exceed current bike parking capacity or where no bike parking is currently available.

The bike racks are also available to community organizations, businesses, nonprofits, etc. who wish to pilot bike parking in front of their establishment. This provides an option to test the use of bike parking before committing funds to permanent bicycle infrastructure.

Organizations interested in requesting the bike racks for community events can do so here.

Organizations interested in requesting a bike rack to pilot bike parking at their establishment can do so here.

