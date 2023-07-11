Rochester city council discusses sale of cannabis.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Starting August 1 cannabis will be legal in Minnesota, but there is still much that needs to be discussed. For example, how and where to sell it.

The Rochester city council held its first public hearing on the matter Monday night.

According to the new state statute, local governments are given control over the sale of cannabis. This allows reasonable restrictions over the time, place and manner of cannabis sales, like distancing from schools or parks.

The council originally proposed an ordinance limiting the number of businesses to one per every 12,500 residents and prohibiting the operation of any new cannabis businesses with the city before 2025. Due to the hearing running late, the council decided to table the topic until its next meeting on July 24th.

“You are fooling yourselves, if you think you can adequately create a cannabis policy that will safely control cannabis in the public sector alongside medical facilities our society already has problems keeping drugs out of the hands of our kids and cannabis will be further the problem,” concerned resident Karen Shared expressed.

Rochester representative Andy Smith also weighed in at the meeting, he says this would be a great for small businesses.

