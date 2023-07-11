Rochester City Council approves special election to renew local sales tax investments

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – During the Monday night city council meeting, the Rochester City Council approved a referendum question for this fall’s elections that seeks to extend the city’s half-percent sales tax to invest $205 million for street projects, flood control, water quality work, an economic vitality fund, and a new regional sports and recreation complex.

According to the City, local sales tax has been utilized in Rochester since it was first approved by voters in 1983.

If voters approve the referendum in the coming election on November 7, 2023, the existing half-percent local sales tax would be extended for a maximum of 24 years or until the projects are repaid, whichever comes first. The City estimates that bonds for financing the projects could be paid within 17 years by the local sales tax.

“The City’s sales tax has been used to support public projects that have addressed community needs for more than four decades. This fall, our residents will have the opportunity to decide whether to use the same local sales tax to continue making investments in our community and region without increasing property taxes.”

City leaders noted that the sales tax distributes the cost of the projects among residents and visitors who purchase goods and services within the city.

An independent study conducted by the University of Minnesota estimates that nonresidents contribute approximately 43% of the funds collected by Rochester’s sales tax. This means that nonresidents would contribute an estimated $88 million toward the proposed projects if the referendum is approved.

Like previous sales tax renewal referendums, this will provide voters an opportunity to consider the entire package of sales tax projects, which was authorized by the Minnesota Legislature for local consideration.

More information will be released in the coming weeks including a website, scheduled to debut later this month, which will serve as a centralized resource for residents to learn about the referendum process, the proposed investment plan, costs and benefits, voting information and frequently asked questions.

