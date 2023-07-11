Mild sunshine today; Isolated showers, storms ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cooler, drier air is flowing into the region today on the heels of the cold front that swept through the area last night, producing thunderstorms in our area. After a Monday that featured high temperatures in the upper 80s, we’re expecting afternoon readings today in the upper 70s, or about ten degrees cooler and slightly below the seasonal average. The humidity has also dropped off a bit and will remain crisp and comfortable for the next day or so. A light north breeze will continue to draw in that dry air for the rest of our Tuesday.

Expect partly sunny skies today with isolated showers developing during the evening hours. (KTTC)

A storm system from the Plains will brush past our area tonight, bringing isolated showers starting in the evening hours. At first, a few spotty showers will be possible. Later in the night, scattered thunderstorms can be expected, especially southeast of Rochester. A few strong storms will be possible in north Iowa, impacting Mason City and some locations to the southwest after midnight. Strong wind gusts and large hail will be possible. However, the much greater threat will be to the southwest of our area overall. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s with a light easterly breeze.

Isolated showers will be possible during the evening hours. Some scattered thunderstorms will develop later in the night. (KTTC)

After a few isolated thunderstorms exit the area in the morning hours Wednesday, another round of isolated thunderstorms is expected to redevelop in the late afternoon. We’ll have partly sunny skies during the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a light easterly breeze.

There will be chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms late in the day Thursday and early Friday. Expect partly sunny skies during the bulk of that time frame, though, and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

High temps will be in the upper 70s and low 80s all week. There will be chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. (KTTC)

Aside from a slight chance of spotty thunderstorms on Saturday, we’ll enjoy sunny skies over the weekend and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

High temps will be seasonably warm all week. Warmer temps are expected later next week. (KTTC)

